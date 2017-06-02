Global stocks on track to end week at record highs

London — World stocks hit record highs, having gained 11% so far in 2017, and the dollar recovered more ground on Friday as upbeat US economic data allayed the concern over growth ahead of payrolls figures due out later in the day.

Robust US jobs numbers should cement the expectation of a Federal Reserve interest rate increase at its June 13-14 policy meeting.

The dollar, coming off its worst fortnight in a year against the euro and the basket of currencies used to measure its broader strength on concern about the Trump administration’s ability to deliver a substantial boost to growth, clawed back some of those losses.

The dollar index was little changed although the greenback was up 0.1% against the yen.

"The move this morning is in dollar yen," said Niels Christiansen, a strategist with Sweden’s Nordea Bank.

"Good numbers yesterday and the record highs in equities if anything are dollar positive. The data hasn’t done a great deal for the dollar recently, but we’ll certainly be looking at the wage numbers today — that is crucial for inflation and the rate outlook."

A strong payrolls report would effectively seal the case for a Fed rate increase in June despite sluggish wage gains.

Nonfarm payrolls probably increased by 185,000 jobs in May, according to a Reuters survey of economists, after surging 211,000 in April.

Forecasts from Fed officials suggest that a median of two more increases are planned before the end of 2017.

Data showing a healthy uptick in private-sector hiring and factory activity during May bolstered the expectation that the US economy was picking up speed and lifted stocks on Wall Street after two days of losses.

Those gains filtered through to global stocks, lifting the MSCI All-Country World index 0.3% to a record high.

Stocks in Europe joined the party with eurozone blue-chips up 0.9% and UK’s FTSE 100 up 0.4% and hovering near its highest-ever levels.

In commodities, oil prices resumed their slide with key futures contracts down more than 2% amid concern that US President Donald Trump’s decision to abandon a global climate pact could spark more crude drilling in the US, stoking a persistent glut in global supply.

Global benchmark Brent crude futures fell to $49.63 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude by more than a dollar to $47.36 a barrel.

A stronger dollar and broadly buoyant global stock markets dented appetite for safe-haven gold, which hit its lowest levels in a week.

Reuters