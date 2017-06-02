Markets

Global rally may help JSE rebound on Friday

02 June 2017 - 07:46 Robert Laing
Picture: REUTERS
An upbeat tone in global markets on Friday morning may help the JSE end its two-day losing streak, during which the all share index fell 1.35% on Thursday and 1.1% on Wednesday.

Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 index was 1.8% higher and Sydney’s S&P/ASX 200 index was 0.85% higher ahead of the JSE’s opening on Friday morning, tracking Wall Street where the S&P 500 closed 0.76% higher at a fresh record of 2,430 points.

US stocks were boosted on Thursday by data showing private payrolls grew by 253,000 in May, beating analysts’ median forecast of a 185,000 increase.

Other good economic news on Thursday included Brazil reporting its first quarterly of GDP growth in two years. Brazil’s GDP advanced 1% in the first quarter of 2017 after falling 0.5% in the fourth quarter of 2016.

The rand, which strengthened 1.6% on Thursday after Fitch kept the sovereign credit rating it issued SA on April 7 unchanged, was trading at R12.89/$, R14.46/€ and R16.60/£.

S&P Global Ratings, which deviated from its schedule to cut SA’s sovereign credit rating to BB+ four days after President Jacob Zuma replaced Pravin Gordhan with Malusi Gigaba as finance minister, will issue its latest report on SA after the market closes on Friday. S&P is not expected to change SA’s foreign-denominated debt rating again, but there are fears it may cut SA’s rand-denominated debt — the bulk of the government’s bonds — to BB+ from BBB-.

Among the JSE’s casualties on Thursday was cement maker PPC, which fell 4% to R5.89. After the market closed, PPC warned shareholders it expected to report on June 7 that its headline earnings per share (HEPS) for the year to end-March fell by up to 95%. PPC said it expected its HEPS to be in the range of 16c and 5c from the previous year’s R1.07.

