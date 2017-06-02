Futures flat as JSE all share closes ahead of ratings news
South African futures ended the week flat, in line with the JSE.
The all share closed marginally higher ahead of news from S&P Global Ratings that it has affirmed SA’s credit rating at BBB-with a negative outlook.
At 5.40pm, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 0.17% at 21,179.93 points in early evening trade.
European markets were up with the CAC 40 gaining 0.38% and the Dax 1.25%.
The all share closed 0.09% higher at 52‚889.70 points and the blue-chip top 40 added 0.08%. Banks were up 2.43%‚ platinums 2.30%, and general retailers 1.60%. The gold index shed 1.49% and resources 0.77%.
The all share ended the week 2.05% lower‚ its worst week since mid-April. It is, however, still up 4.41% this year.
At 5.46pm, the rand was at R12.8153 to the dollar from Thursday’s R12.8609.
The euro was at $1.1276 from $1.1212.
At 5.46pm, the local near-dated, top-40 Alsi futures index was down 0.09% at 46‚646 points. The number of contracts traded was 30,267 from Thursday’s 37‚058.
