Bonds rally on firmer rand as US payroll data disappoints

The South African bond market was firmer on Friday afternoon as the market again headed in an unexpected direction.

Some analysts have long warned that local bonds were too firm in a risky market and were set to weaken ahead of S&P Global Ratings credit update expected later on Friday. But bonds continued to strengthen on the day on foreign inflows.

Bond strengthened as US treasuries firmed on weaker-than-expected nonfarm payroll data. The US created 138,000 new jobs in May, much lower than the expected 182,000.

The dollar weakened in response and US treasury yields fell as the possibility of an interest-rate increase by the US Federal Reserve later in June receded.

The rand was firmer, breaking through R12.80 to the dollar.

At 3.40pm the R186 was bid at 8.45% from 8.545% and the R207 was at 7.375% from 7.465%.

The rand was at R12.8502/$ from R12.8609/$ after firming to R12.7706/$ in intraday trade.

The outlook for South African bonds remains uncertain, said Barclays Africa Wealth analyst Ntobeko Stampu.

"S&P’s review is particularly critical in the short term due to its impact on the holdings of South African government bonds on global indices," he said.

Any further downgrades would have a considerable effect on the local bond market, he said.

S&P Global Ratings relegated SA’s foreign currency debt to subinvestment grade status in April.

The US 10-year bond was at 2.1669% from 2.2089%.