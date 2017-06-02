Bonds little changed as focus turns to US nonfarm payrolls report

The South African bond market was little changed on Friday morning as caution prevailed before the release of US nonfarm payrolls data in the afternoon.

The data are likely to shape how the dollar trades against other currencies, including the rand, which the local bond market closely tracks.

The world’s largest economy is expected to have created 182,000 jobs in May, down from 211,000 in April, while the unemployment rate is expected to hold steady 4.4%.

S&P Global Ratings, which in April relegated SA’s foreign currency debt to subinvestment grade status, is also expected to update its assessment later in the day.

"The market has been all over the place on the emotional roller-coaster but domestic political events are becoming less of an overriding concern as the complex web of corruption is fast unravelling," Sasfin Securities’ head of fixed-income dealing, Ashley Dickinson, said.

"Bonds are tentatively responding to foreign flows and consequent currency moves but locals are a touch more sceptical with the rating agencies still in town."

At 9.11am, R186 was bid at 8.520% from 8.545% and the R207 was at 7.450% from 7.465%.

The US 10-year bond yield was at 2.2122% from 2.2054%.