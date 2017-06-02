Markets

Bonds firmer ahead of US job numbers despite softer rand

02 June 2017 - 12:13 Staff Writer
Picture: ISTOCK
Picture: ISTOCK

The South African bond market was slightly firmer shortly before midday on Friday, despite the softer rand, ahead of the release of US nonfarm payrolls data later in the day.

Bonds remain buoyed by foreign inflows on positive emerging-market sentiment and, recently, have not tracked the rand as closely as in the past.

The data from the US is likely to shape how the dollar trades against other currencies, including the rand. A stronger dollar normally weakens the rand.

At 11.41am, the benchmark R186 was bid at 8.51% from 8.545%. The R207 was at 7.44% from 7.465%.

Nedbank analysts said on Friday that the rand is likely to trade in a tight range ahead of US job numbers. "This morning’s expected range is between R12.80 to the dollar and R12.95 after the release of the non-farm data," the analysts said.

Economists polled by Bloomberg estimate that 182,000 jobs were created in May in the world’s largest economy; 211,000 jobs were created in April.

S&P Global Ratings which, in April, relegated SA’s foreign currency debt to sub-investment grade status, is also expected to announce its review on Friday.

