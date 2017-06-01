Sharp sell-off sees JSE slide to five-week low

The JSE fell to a five-week low on Thursday, in a relatively sharp sell-off that engulfed most of the underlying sectors.

The all-share index was off 1.27% to 52.881.70 points at lunchtime, lagging the world markets by a long way.

Resource shares took a particularly heavy knock as the slide in commodity prices continued and the rand eased closer to the R13 to the dollar mark.

Financial stocks took strain too, save for Barclays Africa that was the single best performer on the top-40 index as the UK parent company Barclays plc sold down its shares in its African subsidiary.

"Markets are very difficult to read, and very difficult to find any kind of trading set-up," BP Bernstein Stockbrokers trader Vasilis Girasis said. "Resources in general are being pounded and it feels like we might have to live with another lag further down."

Analysts have tracked the broad-based selling, which gained traction on Wednesday, to caution before S&P Global Ratings reviews SA’s debt on Friday.

In April‚ S&P lowered the country’s foreign currency debt to sub-investment grade after President Jacob Zuma made controversial Cabinet changes‚ which sparked concerns about policy continuity.

In Europe, stock markets were comfortably higher following a positive session in Asia, where Japan’s Nikkei 225 ended 1% higher.

US stock futures were marginally weaker as traders awaited the release of the US private-sector jobs report this afternoon, which is usually considered a precursor to closely watched non-farm payrolls report, due out on Friday.

"A number in line with expectations would suggest tomorrow’s number would be good enough to convince the Federal Reserve that a [interest-rate] hike at the meeting in two weeks’ time is still a good decision," said Oanda senior market analyst Craig Erlam. "Given the data we’ve seen since the start of the year though, a bad report tomorrow may worry some officials and it will be interesting to see what it does to market expectations, with a hike currently 91% priced in."

Among individual stocks on the JSE, Anglo American dropped 3.35% to R170.09, with BHP losing 2.67% to R195.89 and Glencore dropping 3.23% to R47.27.

Sasol slid 2.66% at R381.67, hit by the double whammy of low oil prices and a stronger rand. Kumba slid 5.6% to R148.25 and Exarro slid 4.9% to R97.09, both reeling from weaker iron ore prices.

Among the financial stocks, FirstRand was down 2.17% to R48.24, with Nedbank losing 2.03% to R215.64 and Standard Bank dropping 1.97% to R143.65. But Barclays Africa rose 3.53% to R143.90.

Sanlam lost 2% to R67.26, with Rand Merchant Holdings losing 1.93% to R39.56. Discovery was off 1.86% to R125.74.

Investment group Remgro was off 1.93% to R213.50 while Aspen Pharmacare dropped 1.82% to R291.60. Paper and pulp company Sappi’s share price was off 3.81% to R92.93 on account of a stronger rand.

Spar was down 3.63% to R164.71 following its interim results released on Wednesday.