Rand holds its own against the dollar after ratings announcement

The rand was relatively stable at stronger levels on Thursday afternoon, holding its own against the globally strong dollar and wobbly commodity prices.

The local currency’s relative resilience came as SA received a stay of execution from Fitch Ratings. The ratings agency affirmed SA’s long-term foreign-and local-currency issuer default ratings at BB+ with a stable outlook.

Despite the wild ride throughout May, affected in part by local and international factors, the rand still managed to settle 2% stronger to the dollar, boosted mainly by bond inflows.

The stronger rand helps curb inflation, which the Reserve Bank expects to average 5.9% in 2017. “It’s been an interesting day, but the key question is where to from here? It is a tough call given that there are so many moving parts to the rand,” Kaon Capital CEO Luke Alers said.

Meanwhile, the dollar was relatively well supported by the US private-sector jobs report, which beat forecasts, raising hopes that the closely watched nonfarm payrolls report on Friday would be positive, to justify an interest-rate increase in the US.

At 4.41pm the rand was at R13.0330 to the dollar from R13.1219. It was at R14.6229 to the euro from R14.7415 and at R16.7905 to the pound from R16.9095.

The euro was at $1.1220 from $1.1234 after firming to $1.1257 earlier.