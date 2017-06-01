Rand firms on weaker dollar as mining stocks come under pressure

The rand finally reacted to the weaker dollar in midday trade on Thursday, despite global mining stocks falling on the JSE.

However, its firmer trend was stalled at R13 to the dollar, with resources heavily sold off on the JSE.

The rand is generally regarded as a commodity currency. However, the local currency has been trading asymmetrically over the past few days as local political issues and expected ratings announcements from S&P Global Ratings and Moody’s kept the rand on the back foot, despite a weaker greenback.

The rand was firmer as mining stocks came under pressure on the JSE on renewed disappointing data out of China, just a day after positive official purchasing managers index (PMI) data boosted emerging-market sentiment.

Nedbank Corporate and Investment Banking analysts said concern emerged again that the Chinese economy was cooling down after a private gauge of China’s manufacturing data for April came out at below 50 points. Earlier in the week, the Chinese PMI was reported unchanged at above 50 points, indicating an expansionary economy.

The Caixin China manufacturing purchasing managers’ index fell to 49.6 in May from 50.3 in April, indicating a decline in activity, Caixin Media and research firm Markit said Thursday.

Sentiment was favourable for the rand ahead of the European Central Bank (ECB) announcement expected later on Thursday afternoon, where ECB president Mario Draghi may be more hawkish, which could support the euro. Sentiment had been further buoyed by comments from German Chancellor Angela Merkel that the euro was too weak.

The rand had exhibited relative weakness as it failed to take advantage of the loss of traction in the dollar, analysts at Momentum SP Reid said.

"The reversal in the dollar from $1.1080 against the euro immediately created further selling pressure in the dollar," Momentum said.

At 11.39am the rand was at R13.0376 to the dollar from R13.1219. It firmed to R13.0003 in morning trade.

It was at R14.6364 to the euro from R14.7415 and at R16.7543 to the pound from R16.9095.

The euro was at $1.1227 from $1.1234 after firming to $1.1257 earlier.