Pound retreats after poll questions Theresa May’s performance in elections

Singapore — Sterling retreated on Thursday on fears that Prime Minister Theresa May could lose control of parliament in Britain’s June 8 election, while conflicting signals on the health of China’s manufacturing sector kept most Asian stock markets in check.

Sterling retreated 0.1% to $1.2877 after a YouGov poll showed May could be well short of the number of seats needed to form a government, raising the prospect of political turmoil just as formal Brexit talks begin.

Other polls, however, show May winning a big majority.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was flat after four sessions of losses as investors took profits after stocks hit a two-year high last week and as economic and geopolitical concerns continued to weigh on sentiment.

Chinese shares fell as much as 0.4% after a private survey showed the country’s manufacturing activity contracted in May for the first time in 11 months, contrasting with official data on Wednesday which suggested growth remained steady.

But Japan’s Nikkei advanced 1% after data showed recurring first-quarter corporate profits were the highest on record for the January to March period.

An increase in capital expenditure in the first quarter added to a raft of recent data pointing to economic expansion, while manufacturing growth in Japan also rose to a three-month high, according to a business survey.

South Korea’s Kopsi fell 0.2% but the Korean won remained steady at 1,119.3 won to the dollar as rising exports in May offset other data showing factory activity shrank for the 10th straight month.

"Asian equity markets have outperformed other emerging markets over the past month," said Krystal Tan, Asia economist at Capital Economics, adding that further gains this year were expected to be limited.

Overnight, Wall Street closed slightly lower as financials lost ground after JPMorgan and Bank of America warned of revenue weakness in the current quarter, but gains in defensive plays offset the decline.

All three major US indices ended May in positive territory.

The dollar gained after touching a near two-week low against the yen overnight.

It was up 0.2% to ¥110.88 on Thursday, its first positive session in five, but concerns about US politics capped gains.

President Donald Trump’s administration has been the focus of independent investigations by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and several congressional panels over alleged Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election and potential collusion by the Trump campaign.

The House intelligence committee on Wednesday approved subpoenas for Trump’s former national security advisor and personal lawyer in connected with the Russian meddling probe.

The dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of six major peers, inched up less than 0.1% to 96.993 after posting a 0.4% loss on Wednesday.

"The dollar remains pressured by the mounting dysfunction in Washington that has all but eliminated hopes for a bold fiscal stimulus package from the Trump administration," said Omer Esiner, chief market analyst at Commonwealth Foreign Exchange in Washington.

Clouding the picture further was a mixed bag of economic data on Wednesday.

Pending home sales fell for a second straight month in April, hindered by a lack of supply, while an index of US Midwest manufacturing activity rose in May.

The Chinese yuan continued its recent run of gains, strengthening for a fourth straight session after news that authorities were tweaking their formula for the daily reference rate in a bid to quash persistent depreciation pressure.

It was last trading at 6.7908 to the dollar, its strongest level since November, after the People’s Bank of China set the midpoint at 6.8090.

The euro was flat at $1.1244.

In commodities, oil prices advanced on a report that showed US crude stockpiles had fallen more than expected.

That came on the heels of Wednesday’s steep declines driven by after an increase in Libyan output that helped boost monthly production of oil cartel Opec for the first time this year.

Global benchmark Brent advanced 1.7% to $51.15 a barrel after slumping 3% on Wednesday.

US crude rose 0.8% to $48.70, after plunging 2.7% in the previous session.

Gold rose 0.1% to $1,262.20 an ounce.

Reuters