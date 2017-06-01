MARKET WRAP: JSE weaker as miners and banks retreat

The JSE closed weaker on Thursday as miners were spooked by a lower oil price and renewed jitters about the Chinese economy.

Disappointing private-sector data from China worsened the plight of miners, just a day after positive official purchasing manager index data boosted emerging-market sentiment.

The rand broke through the R13 to the dollar level after ratings agencies S&P Global Ratings and Fitch kept their credit rating for SA unchanged. S&P, which is expected to announce its SA rating on Friday, affirmed SA’s rand-denominated credit rating one level above junk at BBB-, allaying fears that the bulk of the government’s debt would also fall into junk status.

Fitch affirmed SA’s sub-investment grade rating on Thursday. The outlook was stable with low economic growth a key risk for the economy, Fitch said.

SA is still awaiting Moody’s rating announcement, which will probably be made public on Friday or next week.

Brent crude recovered somewhat towards the JSE’s close, gaining 0.30% to $51.27 a barrel, but it is still 1.83% lower for the week.

The all share closed 1.35% lower at 52,840.70 points and the blue-chip top 40 shed 1.41%. The platinum index was 4.03% down and resources lost 2.03%. Banks dropped 1.30%, food and drug retailers were down 1.29%, industrials closed 1.15% lower, and financials lost 1.07%. Property added 0.45%.

Sasol ended the day 2.29% lower at R383.13 and Anglo American was 2.55% off at R171.49.

Naspers was 0.76% lower at R2,695.

Among the rand hedges, British American Tobacco was 2.38% lower at R921.62 and Richemont shed 2.23% to R108.14.

The rand was at R12.9688 to the dollar in early evening trade after breaking through the R13 level from a previous R13.1219.

The dollar was relatively well supported by the US private-sector jobs report, which beat forecasts, raising hopes that the closely watched non-farm payrolls report on Friday would be positive and justify an interest rate increase in the US.

Bond yields rose on the stronger rand. The R186 was bid at 8.525% from 8.58%.

Futures tracked the lower JSE. At 6pm‚ the local near-dated, top-40 Alsi futures index was down 1.18% at 46‚750 points. The number of contracts traded was 37,058 from Wednesday’s 28‚600.