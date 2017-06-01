JSE opens lower as resources retreat while Barclays Africa climbs

The JSE opened weaker on Thursday as resources slumped and market focus was on the banking sector following Barclays plc’s decision to sell a bigger chunk in Barclays Africa than previously announced.

On Thursday morning, Barclays plc announced it had sold 33.7% of Barclays Africa’s issued share capital at a price of R132 per share, after previously announcing it would sell 22%. This was due to strong investor demand, the group said.

The significance of the sell-down is that Barclays plc would no longer be the controlling shareholder of Barclays Africa, which now has a diverse shareholder portfolio, the group said.

Barclays plc has reduced its shareholding in Barclays Africa to 23.4%, with a further 7% to be taken up by the Public Investment Corporation (PIC) at a later date. That means both would have a roughly equal stake in Barclays Africa, with additional shareholder, based on a planned staff share scheme as well as a broad-based black empowerment scheme, set to be announced later.

At 9.41am Barclays Africa was up 2.12% to R141.94. The banking index was 0.24% higher.

The all share was 0.53% lower at 53,277 points and the blue-chip top 40 had dropped 0.56%. Resources were down 1.72%, platinums 0.44% and the gold index 0.35%.

The Dow Jones closed 0.10% lower at 21,008.65 points on Wednesday, mainly on banking shares as JP Morgan warned it was experiencing revenue pressure.

Asian markets were mixed in early morning trade on Thursday with the Nikkei 225 gaining 1.07% on strong manufacturing data. The Shanghai Composite was 0.47% lower.

BHP was 2.25% lower at R196.75 and Anglo American 2.01% to R172.45.

Sasol was down 1.62% at R385.73. Brent crude recovered 0.31% to $51.28 a barrel.

Sibanye Gold fell 2.47% to R15.43.

Spar was down 1.12% to R169.01 following interim results released on Wednesday. Woolworths dropped 0.52% to R67.05 but Mr Price gained 0.59% to R150.89.

In property, Growthpoint softened 0.36% to R25 but Sirius Real Estate rose 1.68% to R9.70.

Mediclinic shed 4.40% to R130.02 and Sappi 2.22% to R94.47.