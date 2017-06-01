JSE closes at five-week low as weaker miners, banks affect market

The JSE was at a five-week low on Thursday as commodities tumbled on a lower oil price amid renewed jitters about the Chinese economy.

Trading was characterised by high volumes in foreign selling, reaching R26bn at the close from R29bn on Wednesday.

Market sentiment was negative after employment data released on the day showed SA’s unemployment rate hit a 13-year high.

Banks and financials were lower ahead of Moody’s rating announcement, possibly on Friday or next week, after S&P Global Ratings and Fitch kept their SA sovereign credit ratings unchanged on Thursday.

They downgraded SA’s credit to junk in April.

S&P, which is expected to announce their rating on Friday, affirmed SA’s rand-denominated credit rating one level above junk at BBB-, allaying fears that SA could face another downgrade shock that may lead to substantial foreign outflows.

Fitch affirmed SA’s sub-investment grade rating. Its outlook was stable with low economic growth, a key risk for the economy, Fitch said.

Brent crude was 0.57% off at $50.83 a barrel as it threatened to break through the $50 a barrel amid a global glut and as members of oil cartel Opec failed to extend their production cuts to boost prices.

Opec’s bark is worse than its bite, said MitonOptimal SA commodities head Andy Pfaff. "In much the same way as the Springbok rugby team was once a feared opponent, but is now a shambles, it is clear Opec is now similarly toothless," he said.

Platinum was sharply lower on the day, losing 1.75% to $931 an ounce. Gold was 0.40% lower at $1,263.55 an ounce.

Chinese jitters made the plight of the miners worse as more disappointing private-sector data came out of China, just a day after positive official purchasing manager index data boosted emerging-market sentiment.

The Caixin China manufacturing purchasing managers’ index fell to 49.6 in May from 50.3 in April, indicating a decline in activity, Caixin Media and research firm Markit said.

Naspers was a loser for the second consecutive day on the news from China, with the firmer rand not helping the market heavyweight.

Sasol was also a big casualty on the day, hit by the lower oil price and a stronger rand, while rand hedges also retreated on currency movements.

The all share closed 1.35% lower at 52,840.70 points and the blue-chip top 40 shed 1.41%. The platinum index was 4.03% down and resources lost 2.03%. Banks dropped 1.30%, food and drug retailers were down 1.29%, industrials closed 1.15% lower, and financials lost 1.07%. Property added 0.45%.

BHP was 2.03% lower at R197.18 and Anglo American 2.55% to R171.49.

Sasol was down 2.29% at R383.13. Brent crude was 0.14% lower at $51.12 a barrel in evening trade.

Sibanye Gold fell 2.97% to R15.35.

Barclays Africa closed 3.28% higher at R143.56. Barclays plc announced on the day it had sold 33.7% of Barclays Africa’s issued share capital at a price of R132 per share after previously announcing it would sell 22%. This was due to strong investor demand.

FirstRand closed 2.15% lower at R48.25 and Standard Bank lost 1.94% to R143.70.

Spar was down 6.24% lower at R160.25 following interim results released on Wednesday. Woolworths dropped 2.08% to R66.

In property, Growthpoint softened 0.36% to R25, but Hyprop rose 1.55% to R120.57.

Mediclinic shed 4.13% to R130.39 and Sappi 3.85% to R92.89.