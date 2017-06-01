Futures down as JSE all share closes lower on miners, banks

The futures market was weaker on Thursday as the JSE ended the day lower, while the Dow was marginally higher at the JSE’s close.

The Dow was 0.16% up at 21,041.48 points in early evening trade. European markets were firmer with the FTSE 100 up 0.32%. The CAC 40 gained 0.66% and the Dax rose 0.40%.

The all share closed 1.35% lower at 52,840.70 points and the blue-chip top 40 shed 1.41%. The platinum index was 4.03% down and resources lost 2.03%. Banks dropped 1.3%, food and drug retailers were down 1.29%, industrials closed 1.15% lower, and financials lost 1.07%. Property added 0.45%.

The rand was at R12.9758 to the dollar from R13.1219.

The euro was at $1.1213 from $1.1234.

Futures tracked the lower JSE. At 5.55pm‚ the local near-dated, top-40 Alsi futures index was down 1.18% at 46‚750 points. The number of contracts traded was 37,058 from Wednesday’s 28‚600.