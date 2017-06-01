Bonds firm slightly ahead of ratings news

South African bonds were marginally firmer shortly before midday on Thursday, with the market still focused on the expected ratings decisions on Friday, despite better-than-expected manufacturing data.

The rand, which bonds usually track, had traded in tight ranges on Thursday, and was expected to remain steady ahead of the ratings agency news on Friday, Nedbank economists said.

S&P Global Ratings previously downgraded the country’s sovereign status to subinvestment, or junk, and was expected to keep this unchanged during a scheduled review on Friday.

Moody’s was expected to give its decision on SA’s sovereign credit status either this Friday or on June 9.

The Absa purchasing managers index (PMI) climbed to 51.5 index points in May after falling to 44.7 in April. The Bloomberg consensus forecast was for 46.4 points.

Absa said on Thursday that the index for May better reflected market conditions than April figures, which included fall-out from the controversial Cabinet reshuffle that removed finance minister Pravin Gordhan, and led to ratings downgrades.

"The rebound in May suggests that, as expected, April’s deterioration was driven by a souring of sentiment, rather than significant month-on-month movements in demand and activity. The current level of 51.5 is likely a better reflection of conditions on the factory floor than the dismal 44.7 recorded in April," Absa said.

The PMI’s employment index, however, declined from 50.3 points in April to 47.4 in May. Statistics SA’s quarterly labour force survey was expected at 12.30pm on Thursday.

At 11.51am the R186 was bid at 8.54% from 8.58% and the R207 at 7.46% from 7.49%.