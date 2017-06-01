Bonds firm as Fitch maintains SA’s rating

South African bonds were firmer in late afternoon trade on Thursday after Fitch Ratings kept its credit rating of SA unchanged.

S&P Global Ratings was expected to affirm on Friday SA’s rand-denominated credit rating at one level above junk at BBB-, allaying fears that the bulk of the government’s debt would also fall to junk status.

Fitch affirmed SA’s subinvestment grade rating on Thursday. The outlook was stable, with low economic growth a key risk for the economy, Fitch said.