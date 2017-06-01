Bonds firm as Fitch maintains SA’s rating
South African bonds were firmer in late afternoon trade on Thursday after Fitch Ratings kept its credit rating of SA unchanged.
S&P Global Ratings was expected to affirm on Friday SA’s rand-denominated credit rating at one level above junk at BBB-, allaying fears that the bulk of the government’s debt would also fall to junk status.
Fitch affirmed SA’s subinvestment grade rating on Thursday. The outlook was stable, with low economic growth a key risk for the economy, Fitch said.
SA is still awaiting Moody’s rating announcement, which will probably be made public on Friday or next week.
The rand has been trading asymmetrically for most of the week, failing to benefit from a weaker dollar. Bonds have been holding up on strong foreign inflows in the search by global investors for yield.
"The correlation between bonds and the rand had broken down slightly as bonds remained resilient despite the weaker rand," said Rand Merchant Bank analyst Michelle Wohlberg.
At 3.41pm the R186 was bid at 8.55% from 8.58% and the R207 was at 7.48% from 7.49%.
US treasuries were weaker as the dollar marginally clawed back some lost ground against the euro.
The US 10-year bond yield was at 2.2272% from 2.2054%.
Please login or register to comment.