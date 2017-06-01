Bonds are flat as rand awaits manufacturing data and ECB news

South African bonds were unchanged on Thursday morning as the rand held steady ahead of local employment data, and the expectation that the European Central Bank (ECB) would announce the unwinding of its current stimulus programme later on Thursday.

Markets were quiet in general on Thursday in anticipation of the release at 11am of the Absa purchasing managers index (PMI).

Investec economist Kamilla Kaplan said: "There is scope for an increase in the manufacturing PMI in May, to 48.7 from 44.7 in April."

The 48.7 points would indeed be an improvement on the previous month but still indicates a sector in contraction. A read above 50 would signal growth in the manufacturing sector.

Tourism, which is becoming an increasingly key sector of the economy, and migration data will also be released on the day.

First National Bank economist Mamello Matikinca said: "Inbound tourism numbers have been robust as visitor numbers from the US, Europe and the east continue to increase as growth in those economies improves and we expect to see a continuation of this trend."

At 9.37am the R186 was bid at an unchanged 8.58% and the R207 at 7.48% from 7.49%.

Dow Jones Newswires on Thursday quoted two German officials at the ECB saying the bank should start preparing to reduce its massive monetary stimulus as the eurozone economy picks up speed.

The euro strengthened overnight in anticipation of the ECB news.