Beige book likely to depress JSE

The JSE received mixed signals from stock markets trading ahead of its opening on Thursday morning.

Tokyo’s main indices were up more than 1%, but most Asian markets followed the US and Europe down.

The S&P 500 index closed 0.05% lower and Nasdaq 0.08% lower on Wednesday after the US Federal Reserve released its latest Summary of Commentary on Current Economic Conditions, commonly known as its beige book.

The survey, done eight times a year, found US economic growth and business confidence had dropped.

The Shanghai composite index was down 0.5% at 7am SA time, depressed by both the beige book and a second purchasing managers’ index (PMI) contracting — after one released on Wednesday which showed manufacturing activity remaining flat in May from April.

The Caixin PMI unexpectedly fell to 49.6 points in May from 50.3 in April, missing consensus of 50.1. It was the first drop in manufacturing activity since June 2016, as employment shrank the most since last September and confidence stayed at a four-month low.

No JSE company results are scheduled for Thursday, but it is a busy day for economic data.

Statistics SA is scheduled to release its delayed first quarter labour force survey at 12.30pm. Stats SA is also releasing March’s tourism and migration figures at 9am and electricity generated figures at 1pm.

The Absa sponsored purchasing managers’ index (PMI) done by Stellenbosch University’s Bureau of Economic Research is scheduled for release at 11am.

Investec Bank economist Kamilla Kaplan said in her weekly economics note on Friday: "There is scope for an increase in the manufacturing PMI in May, to 48.7 from 44.7 in April. The survey report for April suggested that it was the ‘first full survey after the recent Cabinet reshuffle and subsequent sovereign credit rating downgrades. It is likely that respondents now anticipate economic growth and domestic demand to be weaker than before.’"

The National Association of Automobile Manufacturers of South Africa (Naamsa) is scheduled to release May’s new vehicle sales figures at 1pm.

"In April, vehicle sales contracted by 13.3% year on year, with the extent of decline likely exacerbated by the configuration of the Easter holidays this year versus last year. The month to month sales are likely to have risen in May but the annual rate is likely to remain negative," Kaplan said.