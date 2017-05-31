Rand trades unchanged at weaker levels against dollar

The rand was unchanged at weaker levels in afternoon trade on Wednesday as the currency reacted to trade data, which came in lower than expected.

The South African Revenue Service announced a surplus of R5.08bn for April, worse than the expected R7.4bn.

The rand was weaker despite the dollar losing ground against the euro, as the European Central Bank was set to announce a more hawkish stance at its meeting on Thursday.

Political machinations in SA remain the key determinant of short-term currency moves in the country, said Capital Economics analyst John Ashbourne. "We expect that a forthcoming parliamentary motion of no confidence in President Jacob Zuma would also prompt a brief period of rand volatility," he said.

At 3.40pm the rand was at R13.1587 against the dollar from R13.1546.

The rand was at R14.7675 against the euro from R14.7167 and at R16.9128 against the pound from R16.9111.

The euro was at $1.1222 from $1.1188.

Earlier, the rand firmed to an intraday best of R13.0603/$ on general positive emerging-market sentiment after the yuan strengthened on positive Chinese manufacturing data.

Locally the market was eyeing expected announcements from ratings agencies S&P Global Ratings and Moody’s.