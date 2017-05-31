Rand strengthens as yuan firms on Chinese PMI data

The rand was firmer at midday on Wednesday as general positive emerging-market sentiment supported the local currency, after the yuan strengthened on positive Chinese manufacturing data.

China’s purchasing managers index (PMI) for May was unchanged at 51.2 points, in line with forecasts indicating that the Chinese economy was holding on to momentum from the first quarter, Nedbank Corporate and Investment Banking analysts said.

The market was also awaiting the outcome of the European Central Bank’s (ECB’s) meeting on Thursday amid market rumours that ECB president Mario Draghi would announce a more hawkish stance by the central bank.

The dollar was largely unchanged against the euro in response but firmer against the pound following the latest opinion polls in the UK indicating that Prime Minister Theresa May’s Conservative Party might not obtain a straight majority in the upcoming election, as Labour Party Leader Jeremy Corbyn continued to win support.

Standard Bank analyst Warrick Butler said there were many event risks for the rest of the week. "That includes the ECB policy decision tomorrow and US employment data on Friday."

Butler expected the rand to weaken to about R13.25 to the dollar over the short term but the trend was still for some correction from 2016’s weakest levels. "Today may be just a massive thumb suck."

The US nonfarm payroll data on Friday will provide some indication on further US rate increases later in the year. A better figure may support a more hawkish stance from the Fed, which has been mildly dovish since March on mixed US data.

Locally the market was eyeing expected announcements from ratings agencies S&P Global Ratings and Moody’s.

At 11.40am the rand was at R13.1015 to the dollar from R13.1546.

It was at R14.6581 to the euro from R14.7167 and at R16.7789 to the pound from R16.9111.

The euro was unchanged at $1.1188.