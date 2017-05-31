MARKET WRAP: Naspers, banks, ratings drag all share down

A weak performance from market heavyweight Naspers, and a sharp retraction in banks, resulted in the JSE all share closing weaker on Wednesday.

Naspers closed 3.02% lower at R2,715.56 as profit-taking from elevated levels kicked in. Naspers has been one of the best-performing shares so far this year, gaining an annual 40% earlier in the month.

Banks, retailers and property reeled on foreign risk-off selling with volumes at R28bn, much higher than earlier in the week.

The all share closed 1.10% lower at 53,562.60 points and the blue-chip top 40 dropped 1.14%. Banks dropped 3.12% and the gold index 1.68%. Financials were down 1.58%, property lost 0.98%, and general retailers closed 0.86% lower. Platinums added 0.33%.

Anglo American was down 1.47% to R175.98.

Richemont added 2.10% to R110.61 and British American Tobacco gained 1.24% to R944.13.

Imperial Holdings dropped 1.52% to R166 and Remgro was 1.23% lower at R217.70.

Sibanye Gold dropped 2.47% to R15.82 and Lonmin 5.62% to R12.76.

Barclays Africa shed 4.76% to R139 and Standard Bank was down 3.363% to R146.54.

In the financial sector, Sanlam was 1.22% weaker at R68.63 and Old Mutual was down 1.17% to R32.04.

Retail saw Steinhoff weaken by 2.82% to R70 and Mr Price 1.57% to R150.

Spar ended the day 2.76% lower at R170.92. It said on Wednesday morning that revenue for the six months to end-March grew 14% to R48.4bn and that attributable profit was up 10% to R908m.

The rand was weaker in evening trade as the currency reacted to trade data, which came in lower than expected.

The South African Revenue Service announced a surplus of R5.08bn for April, worse than the expected R7.4bn.

The rand was at R13.1813 to the dollar in evening trade from R13.1546, after reaching R13.0603 in intra-day trade.

Bonds were stable as the market eyed credit-rating announcements from Moody’s and S&P Global Ratings in June.

The R186 was bid at 8.60% from 8.61% at the JSE’s close.

Futures tracked the lower JSE. At 5.55pm‚ the local near-dated, top-40 Alsi futures index was down 1.51% at 47‚156 points. The number of contracts traded was 28,600 from Tuesday’s 17‚403.