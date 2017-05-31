JSE closes weaker as banks, retailers reel on expected downgrades

The JSE closed weaker on Wednesday as ratings downgrade-sensitive stocks, such as banks, retailers and property, came under pressure ahead of expected further ratings announcements later in the week.

At R27bn, volumes were much higher compared with earlier in the week.

Resources stocks were also weaker in line with softer commodity prices, as Brent crude tumbled on the day. A late recovery in the platinum price brought some relief to platinum stocks, but further gains were capped by the stable rand.

The platinum price was up 0.75% to $945.45 an ounce in evening trade with the rand at R13.1872 to the dollar from R13.1546$.

Rand hedges were up on the day, though Naspers ended the day sharply lower.

The market has largely priced in a one-notch downgrade from Moody’s in the local and foreign currency ratings from Baa2 to Baa3.

The big question is whether Moody’s will downgrade SA by two notches, and keep the outlook negative. The expectation is that Moody’s will change the outlook to stable. A two-notch downgrade by Moody’s is unlikely, but analysts say markets could be affected adversely if a negative outlook is assigned.

Futuregrowth portfolio manager Wikus Furstenberg said the market was bracing itself for Moody’s as well as the S&P Global Ratings’ scheduled rating update on SA on Friday. "We expect S&P to leave our ratings unchanged for now, but to retain the negative outlook," he said.

Furstenberg said this by no means implies that SA is out of the woods: "We still expect more downgrades down the line."

Analysts said there was also some profit-taking in the market following a good run since the beginning of May.

Brent crude shed more than 3% in late afternoon trade to $50.52 a barrel as the market reacted negatively to oil cartel Opec’s failure to extend production cuts further.

Local stocks were also hit by disappointing trade data for April, released on the day. The South African Revenue Service announced a surplus of R5.08bn for April, worse than the expected R7.4bn.

The local economic landscape is still fragile and consumers seem to be directing their spending towards more basic consumables, resulting in reduced demand in the retail sector, said Standard commercial banking head, Karl Götte.

The retail slowdown is further affected by the competitiveness of international businesses and, to a smaller extent, the increasing penetration of e-commerce, he said.

The all share closed 1.10% lower at 53,562.60 points and the blue-chip top 40 dropped 1.14%. Banks dropped 3.12% and the gold index lost 1.68%. Financials were down 1.58%, property lost 0.98%, and general retailers closed 0.86% lower. Platinums added 0.33%.

Anglo American was down 1.47%% to R175.98.

Richemont added 2.10% to R110.61 and British American Tobacco gained 1.24% to R944.13.

Imperial Holdings dropped 1.52% to R166 and Remgro was 1.23% lower at R217.70.

Sibanye Gold dropped 2.47% to R15.82 and Lonmin 5.62% to R12.76.

In banking stocks, Barclays Africa shed 4.76% to R139 and Standard Bank was down 3.363% to R146.54.

Sanlam was 1.22% weaker at R68.63 and Old Mutual was down 1.17% to R32.04.

Steinhoff dropped 2.82% to R70 and Mr Price weakened 1.57% to R150.

Spar ended the day 2.76% lower at R170.92. On Wednesday morning, it reported that revenue for the six months to end-March grew 14% to R48.4bn and attributable profit was up 10% to R908m.

Property group Redefine was 3.92% lower at R10.55. Hyprop was 1.47% lower at R118.73 but Hammerson rose 1.37% to R99.94.

Naspers relinquished 3.02% to R2,715.56.

Taste Holdings plummeted 6.01% to R1.72.

Nampak dropped 6.18% to R20.50. It reported strong interim results, released on Tuesday, when it gained 15%.