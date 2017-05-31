Markets

Futures down as JSE all share closes lower on Naspers, banks

31 May 2017 - 19:02 Maarten Mittner
Futures were weaker on Wednesday as the Dow Jones opened weaker and the JSE all share lost traction on a lower Naspers.

Banking shares retreated on the day ahead of the expected credit-rating announcements from Moody’s and S&P Global Ratings.

The Dow Jones was 0.17% off at 20.993.54 points in early evening trade.

The all share closed 1.10% lower at 53,562.60 points and the blue-chip top 40 dropped 1.14%. Banks dropped 3.12% and the gold index lost 1.68%. Financials were down 1.58%, property lost 0.98%, and general retailers closed 0.86% lower. Platinums added 0.33%.

Naspers was 3.02% lower at R2,715.56.

Barclays Africa closed 4.76% off at R139.

The rand was at R13.1636 against the dollar from R13.1546.

At 5.55pm‚ the local near-dated top-40 Alsi futures index was down 1.51% at 47‚156 points. The number of contracts traded was 28,600 from Tuesday’s 17‚403.

