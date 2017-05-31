Markets

Bonds trade firmer as market stabilises, following weekend’s NEC meeting

31 May 2017 - 16:13 Reitumetse Pitso
South African bonds were firmer in afternoon trade on Wednesday, taking their cue from a relatively stronger rand.

The rand, which bonds usually track, had largely seen the full extent of the market’s reaction to a decision by the ANC’s national executive committee (NEC) not to recall President Jacob Zuma, analysts said on Wednesday.

Capital Economics Africa economist John Ashbourne said he expected a forthcoming, but unscheduled, parliamentary motion of no confidence also to prompt a brief period of rand volatility."

Old Mutual Investment Group portfolio manager Wikus Furstenberg said a combination of sustained large global flows into emerging-market debt, a stronger rand and downside surprises to local inflation along with market speculation about the NEC meeting, had contributed to lower yields in interest-bearing securities

At 3.31pm the R186 was bid at 8.57% from Tuesday’s 8.61% and the R207 at 7.5% from 7.52%.

