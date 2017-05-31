Markets

Bonds firm despite looming credit rating review

31 May 2017 - 13:49 Reitumetse Pitso
South African bonds were firmer on Wednesday shortly before midday as the local market focused on credit rating agency S&P Global’s upcoming review and the release of US nonfarm payrolls data on Friday.

S&P previously downgraded the country’s sovereign status to sub-investment grade and is expected to keep this unchanged.

Friday’s nonfarm payrolls data will be a measure of the health of the US labour market. A strong number could strengthen the US Federal Reserve’s case for increasing interest rates.

Higher interest rates in the US puts pressure on emerging markets like SA, which could see a capital flight as investors move money to developed markets.

Momentum SP Reid analysts said an absence of inflationary pressures in the US had allowed 10-year US Treasury yields to edge lower in a trading performance that suggested "market participants are exhibiting a degree of scepticism on a potential rate hike in the weeks ahead".

At 11.43am the R186 bond was bid at 8.555% from 8.61% previously and the R207 at 7.47% from 7.52%.

The 10-year US Treasury bond was last bid at 2.2228% from 2.2081%.

