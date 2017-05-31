Bonds firm as rand regains some lost ground

South African bonds firmed on Wednesday morning as the rand staged something of a recovery from its overnight levels.

Markets have been very volatile since the ANC decided at its national executive committee meeting last weekend that it would keep Jacob Zuma on as its president.

Trade was quiet over the past two days as the US and UK markets were closed on Monday and Chinese markets were closed on Tuesday for the Dragon Boat festival.

Later on Wednesday the South African Revenue Service is set to release trade data for April, with most economists predicting another surplus. Trading Economics is forecasting R5bn, while the Bloomberg consensus is for R7.4bn.

At 9.53am the rand was at R13.10 to the dollar from Tuesday’s R13.15. It earlier reached a best intraday level of R13.06.

At the same time the benchmark R186 bond was bid at 8.575% from 8.61% previously and the R207 at 7.48% from 7.52%.