JSE opens flat as Chinese markets close for public holiday

The JSE opened flat on Tuesday in muted Asian trade as Chinese markets remained closed for a public holiday.

The US and UK markets did not trade on Monday, also due to public holidays, with the Nikkei down 0.02% in subdued Japanese trade on Tuesday.

The holiday in the US and UK affected local volumes on the JSE. "The value traded on Monday of R7.3bn was the lowest in the year to date," Nedbank Corporate and Investment Banking analysts said.

Equity outflows for the month so far amount to R8.2bn. "Outflows of foreign capital from equities are likely to persist over the medium term," Nedbank said.

Weaker commodity prices put pressure on mining stocks but a softer rand brought some relief to the resources sector.

The gold price was flat at $1.266.73 an ounce, while platinum was 0.39% lower at $950.37.

At 9.39am the all share was 0.07% lower at 53,904.70 points and the blue-chip top 40 had dropped 0.11%. Platinums were down 0.54%, food and drug retailers 0.38%, banks 0.31% and property 0.26%.

BHP Billiton rose 0.52% to R202.04 and Kumba Iron Ore 3.03% to R164.39.

Barloworld recovered 1.97% to R117.78 after losing 1.7% on Monday.

Lonmin’s woes continue with the share dropping another 5.19% to R13.89. It is now down more than 40% this year.

Nedbank dropped 0.53% to R223.21.

Liberty Holdings was up 2.76% to R113.85. The group announced earlier it had appointed David Munro to replace Thabo Dloti as CEO.

Mr Price rose 3.35% to R151.09. It reported earlier its overall revenue for the 52 weeks to April 1 declined 1.2% to R19.8bn and its aftertax profit fell 14.3% to R2.3bn.

In property Resilient dropped 0.42% to R117.75 while Arrowhead lifted 1.48% to R8.94.

Clover rose 1.53% to R16.60.

Famous Brands was up 0.70% to R128.80 and Taste Holdings rose 1.11% to R1.82.

On Monday, Famous Brands gained 1.91% to R127.90 despite telling shareholders they would receive no final dividend for the end of the 2017 financial year.

Taste Holdings, however, tumbled 7.69% to R1.80 on Monday after reporting overall annual revenue grew 3% to R1.1bn while its after-tax loss widened 37% to R101m.