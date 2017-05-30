JSE closes higher as retailers rebound on strong financial results

The JSE closed firmer on Tuesday, bouncing above the 54,000-point level again, as the local market went against weaker global equity markets with retailers and industrials firm favourites.

Company-specific news supported the JSE as analysts continued to weigh the effect the ANC’s failure to recall President Jacob Zuma would have on markets and the economy.

Retailers were firmer following strong results from Mr Price. Despite reporting its first annual drop in headline profit in 16 years, Mr Price’s share price climbed after raising its dividend.

Platinum and gold stocks closed weaker as spot prices softened amid a weaker rand, while troubled Lonmin lost another 5% over debt concerns.

Resources climbed despite commodities performing unevenly with aluminium and copper up and zinc and tin prices falling.

Spot gold was 0.36% lower at $1,261.79 an ounce and platinum dropped 1.29% to $941.82 an ounce. Industrials gained from the weaker rand.

SA’s economy was fragile in the first quarter but is expected to recover later in the year as political pressure on Zuma seems to increase in late May, said Capital Economics.

Nomura analyst Peter Attard Montalto said Zuma was weaker than in the past, "but certainly not weak". The market had viewed him as a lame duck with minimal political capital at his disposal, which proved not to be the case. He said the focus has now shifted to the ANC’s conference in December. "We sense confidence from the Zuma faction that it can win, with Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma elected leader, but this is not 100%."

The Dow Jones was weaker at the JSE’s close following Monday’s public holiday, losing 0.23%, and European markets also trended lower. The FTSE 100 softened 0.2%, the CAC 40 dropped 0.55%, and the Dax lost 0.2%.

Brent crude slipped 1.26% to $51.55 a barrel amid market views that oil cartel Opec members were not extending the production cap widely enough to support prices.

The all share closed 0.40% higher at 54,158 points and the blue-chip top 40 added 0.35%. General retailers climbed 1.84% and resources lifted 0.75%. Property was up 0.5% and industrials gained 0.37%. Platinums shed 2.06% and the gold index lost 0.8%.

BHP lifted 1.32% to R203.66.

Kumba Iron Ore rose 1.62% to R162.13.

Bidvest added 0.95% to R170.34.

Sibanye was down 3.57% to R16.22.

Lonmin dropped 7.71% to R13.52. Anglo American Platinum was down 3.21% to R284.07.

Among financial shares, Alexander Forbes shed 5.62% to R6.05, but Liberty Holdings gained 3.35% to R114.50 after its news that David Munro would succeed Thabo Dloti as CEO.

Mr Price ended the day 4.24% higher at R152.39. Woolworths rose 2.26% to R68. Dis-Chem Pharmacies rose 1.71% to R28.48.

Among property stocks, Resilient added 1.48% to R120 and Hammerson gained 1.06% to R98.59.

Nampak rocketed 15% to R21.85 after the packaging group delivered an improved first-half financial performance. Trading profit in the six months to March was up 12% to R1.1bn, boosted by a strong performance in its bigger metals division.

Famous Brands gained 3.21% to R132.

Mondi was up 1.98% to R341.34.