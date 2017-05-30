Markets

Futures trade firmer on subdued Dow Jones opening

30 May 2017 - 19:16 Maarten Mittner
Picture: ISTOCK
Picture: ISTOCK

Futures were firmer on Tuesday as the Dow Jones opened weaker in muted trade, following the US’s Memorial Day public holiday on Monday.

The Dow was 0.20% lower at 21,042.78 points shortly after opening.

The JSE all share closed 0.40% higher at 54,158 points and the blue-chip top 40 added 0.35%. General retailers climbed 1.84% and resources lifted 0.75%.

Property was up 0.50%, while industrials gained 0.37%. Platinums and the gold index shed 2.06% and 0.80%, respectively.

At 5.53 the rand was at R13.1014 from R12.9689.

The local near-dated top-40 Alsi futures index was 0.25% higher at 47,835 points. The number of contracts traded was 17,403 from Monday’s 8,468.

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Rand’s move is good news for miners, bad news for ...
Markets
2.
Rand weakens through R13/$ ahead of ratings news
Markets
3.
Rand weakens as attempts to recall president fall ...
Markets
4.
Rand down 1.6% as hopes of Zuma ouster dashed
Markets
5.
Corporate earnings support slightly stronger JSE ...
Markets

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.