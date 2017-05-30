Futures trade firmer on subdued Dow Jones opening

Futures were firmer on Tuesday as the Dow Jones opened weaker in muted trade, following the US’s Memorial Day public holiday on Monday.

The Dow was 0.20% lower at 21,042.78 points shortly after opening.

The JSE all share closed 0.40% higher at 54,158 points and the blue-chip top 40 added 0.35%. General retailers climbed 1.84% and resources lifted 0.75%.

Property was up 0.50%, while industrials gained 0.37%. Platinums and the gold index shed 2.06% and 0.80%, respectively.

At 5.53 the rand was at R13.1014 from R12.9689.

The local near-dated top-40 Alsi futures index was 0.25% higher at 47,835 points. The number of contracts traded was 17,403 from Monday’s 8,468.