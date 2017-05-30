Corporate earnings support slightly stronger JSE in subdued trade

The JSE edged higher on Tuesday, supported by a handful of stocks that, in turn, were driven by corporate earnings and related news.

Mr Price was the stand-out performer among blue-chip shares, even as the retailer reported its first annual drop in headline profit in 16 years. IG SA market analyst Shaun Murison said that although Mr Price suffered a 10.4% drop in full-year headline earnings per share, the second half of its financial year showed an improvement.

"The extremely cash-generative nature of the business has seen the final dividend maintained, which looks to have appeased investors for now," Murison said.

The rally in Mr Price’s shares rubbed off onto the retail sector, which has been under pressure throughout May.

Other stocks in the broader industrial sector, including Pioneer Foods, rebounded after a sharp fall over the past week during which the food producer released its interim financial results.

Commodity shares were fairly mixed, but pressure mounted for Lonmin after its share price lost another 5% over debt concerns.

Financial stocks were moderately higher, with Liberty Holdings featuring on the winners’ boards despite the company announcing earlier that Thabo Dloti had resigned as CEO with immediate effect following disagreement with the board on the company’s strategy.

The all-share index was up just 0.21% to 54,058.20 points at lunchtime in relatively low volume trade.

In Europe, the main share markets were relatively weaker, following a quiet session in Asia, where some of the main markets, such as Hong Kong, were closed for a public holiday.

US markets, which tend to influence world markets, are back online this afternoon after a long weekend. Traders will likely take their trading cues from the release of economic data, which includes inflation figures. "With markets still heavily pricing in a rate hike at the next [US Federal Reserve] meeting in a couple of weeks, there is the potential for disappointment again today," said Oanda market analyst Craig Erlam.

On the JSE, Mr Price rose 5.41% to R154.10, with Woolworths gaining 2.08% to R67.88 and Lewis gaining 2.36% to R33.01.

Barloworld was up 2.45% to R118.33 and Pioneer Foods regained 2.55% to R146.40. Famous Brands was up 1.88% to R130.30.

Among resources, Kumba was up 1.66% to R162.20 while Lonmin shed 5.12% to R13.90. Northam was up 1.92% to R43.42.