Bonds weaken further as rand continues to falter on Zuma news

South African bonds continued their slide on Tuesday morning as the rand weakened further on the news on Monday that the ANC would retain Jacob Zuma as its president.

Rand Merchant Bank’s John Cairns said bonds had opened the day on a stronger footing, but gradually lost all their gains "as the reality set in that Zuma has managed to survive another attempt to oust him as president".

At 9.18am the benchmark R186 was bid at 8.63% from Monday’s 8.585% and the R207 at 7.53% from 7.505%.

Cairns said: "Nothing seems to stick to the Teflon man. The ANC national executive committee press conference didn’t affect markets significantly as [secretary-general Gwede] Mantashe just reiterated that the ANC needs to work together as a united front."

He said there seemed to be a growing consensus that the motion of no confidence against Zuma, set to take place in Parliament in the next few weeks, would succeed if the secret ballot was allowed.