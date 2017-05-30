Bonds weaken as market tracks rand, despite stronger inflows

South African bonds were weaker in afternoon trade on Tuesday.

Bonds tracked the rand on continued market disappointment that the ANC’s national executive committee did not recall President Jacob Zuma.

Foreign inflows in the bond market increased last week on the possibility that Zuma would be ousted.

Foreign inflows amounted to R5.4bn over the period — the highest in seven weeks. Foreigners continued to favour bonds over equities, therefore bond inflows were the main driver last week and for the year to date, said Nedbank Corporate and Investment Banking analysts.

The surge in interest in the bond market over the past two months seemed unsustainable, especially as these flows occurred in an environment of increasing uncertainty, deteriorating credit risk and growth metrics and heightened political risk, the analysts said.

At 3.44pm, the bid on the R186 was at 8.62% from 8.585% and the R207 was at 7.525% from 7.505%.

The rand was at R13.1495/$ from R12.9689.

Investec Asset Management strategist Nazmeera Moola said it was a worrying sign that state-owned entities were not able to borrow in the local bond market.

In recent auctions, Transnet could raise only R10m to R25m, whereas they previously could raise R250m in the period before President Jacob Zuma fired Pravin Gordhan as finance minister. "State-owned enterprises are dependent on local funders and they are not lending them money," said Moola.

US treasuries were firmer with the 10-year bond yield at 2.2325% from 2.2474%.