Small and mid caps an overlooked sector

It is an area in which index trackers have little presence, as active fund managers have been able to add value.

It is 20 years since Old Mutual’s fund was launched to the public. It has had a return of 15.2% a year, compared with 12.4% from the peer group.

This excess return can be achieved by spotting quality companies — preferably those overlooked by the market. Clients might still equate small caps with fly-by-night shares, but if small caps do well they become large caps, and these funds may keep them. One, Nedgroup Entrepreneur, had at one time a 40% exposure to large caps.

Jervis tries to keep to at least a mid-cap orientation, though there are a few elephants in the portfolio, such as Discovery, Santam, RMI and Reinet. Of course there is no reward without risk so the portfolio includes a few shares that might raise the heart rate, such as Consolidated Infrastructure, Invicta and Astral.

It does not make sense to let an algorithm choose your small caps for you. Each has a very specific business model, whether it is in quarrying, chicken production or technology. Jervis, with 26 years of research work, likes to believe experience provides an edge. Yet like almost all fund managers in the sector, Jervis missed the return boost that would have been enjoyed from investing in property shares, which now represent a chunk of the mid-cap sector.

And many fund managers did not take full advantage of the fall and rise of gold shares. In the first seven months of 2016, when AngloGold, Sibanye and Gold Fields were in the mid-cap index, the gold index was up 168%. Anyone invested in a top 40 product would not have benefited from this as once these shares were back in the top 40 they fell 58%. But Jervis says he was not tempted to play timing games and in spite of the low property exposure there has been outperformance of the mid-and small-sector benchmark.

His biggest holding is IT company Datatec, which should unlock substantial value from the sale of Westcon. Second is container business Trencor, which he says is worth more than the sum of its parts.

It is hard to duck the view that many small caps are too illiquid. He says that the more funds managed, the harder it will be to participate in the sector. "That’s why it is so important to treat liquidity as the key risk to analyse."