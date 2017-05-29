Rand extends losses as attempts to recall Jacob Zuma falter

The rand extended its losses in afternoon trade on Monday, suggesting that market participants were readjusting their positions in line with fluid local political developments.

The slide in the local currency, which the Reserve Bank’s monetary policy committee last week flagged as a key risk to the inflation outlook, came after President Jacob Zuma survived another attempt in the ruling ANC national executive committee (NEC) to remove him from office.

"I think the market was getting ahead of itself towards the end of last week as traders priced in the possibility of a vote of no confidence at the NEC meeting," said Luke Alers, CEO of Kao Capital.