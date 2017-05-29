Rand extends losses as attempts to recall Jacob Zuma falter
The rand extended its losses in afternoon trade on Monday, suggesting that market participants were readjusting their positions in line with fluid local political developments.
The slide in the local currency, which the Reserve Bank’s monetary policy committee last week flagged as a key risk to the inflation outlook, came after President Jacob Zuma survived another attempt in the ruling ANC national executive committee (NEC) to remove him from office.
"I think the market was getting ahead of itself towards the end of last week as traders priced in the possibility of a vote of no confidence at the NEC meeting," said Luke Alers, CEO of Kao Capital.
The rand rallied strongly going into the ANC NEC meeting at the weekend, outperforming its emerging-market peers.
But with the ruling party confirming in the afternoon that Zuma was staying on as its head and that of the country by extension, the rand slid nearly 3% against the dollar, euro and pound.
Pressure has been building on Zuma since he sacked Pravin Gordhan as finance minister in March, a move that promoted S&P Global Ratings and Fitch to downgrade the country’s debt rating, which analysts have warned has the potential to undermine business and consumer confidence.
Considered one of the highly liquid currencies, the rand initially strengthened to R12.66/$ before subsequently reversing course in line with local politics, which for now seem to have taken priority over offshore developments.
Potential risks to the rand outlook include S&P Global Ratings, which is scheduled to review the country’s sovereign credit rating on Friday.
At 3.56pm, the rand was at R12.9992 to the dollar from R12.6635.
It was at R14.5221 to the euro from R14.1542 and at R16.6765 to the pound from R16.2242.
The euro was at $1.1171 from $1.1172.
