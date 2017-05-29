Rand down 1.6% as hopes of Zuma ouster dashed

The rand was 1.6% weaker at R12.86/$ on Monday at 6:30am on news that a meeting by the ANC’s national executive committee ended on Sunday without the hoped for ouster of President Jacob Zuma.

JSE market watchers will be gorging themselves on fast food on Monday, with results scheduled from both Wimpy owner Famous Brands and Domino’s Pizza Southern Africa franchiser Taste Holding.

The ill effects of feeding frenzies over their past financial year are likely to be a common theme in both groups.

Famous Brands warned shareholders on May 16 it expected to report on Monday its headline earnings per share (HEPS) declined by up to 25%.

Its £120m acquisition of UK chain Gourmet Burger Kitchen reduced earnings by R103m. Famous Brands said it booked a R33m derivatives loss and R23m foreign exchange loss caused by it betting the rand would weaken, when instead it strengthened. Professional fees related to the acquisition amounted to R50m.

As disclosed in its interim results, Famous Brands impaired Nigerian subsidiary UAC Restaurants by R20m.

Taste Holdings warned shareholders on May 12 its headline loss per share for the year to end-February would widen by up to 25% from the prior year’s 19.2c.

The cost of launching Starbucks Coffee in SA and converting its Scooters Pizza and St Elmo’s stores to Domino’s Pizza reduced core earnings by about R13m, excluding a noncash adjustment of R26m, Taste said in its trading statement.

Finbond, which received its mutual banking licence from the Reserve Bank in 2012 to make it the JSE’s youngest bank, said on April 5 it expected to report on Monday HEPS for the year to end-February grew between 65.68% and 84.03%.

"These increases are mainly due to Finbond’s successful expansion into the North American market," the trading update said.

Industrial holding company Winhold said on May 15 it expected to report its interim HEPS for the six months to end-March would more than triple to about 6c from the matching period’s 1.6c.

Winhold’s share price closed 29% higher at 90c on Friday after announcing it had received a R1.25 per share buyout offer from Wafima.