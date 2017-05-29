MARKET WRAP: JSE closes flat as banks and property lead the bears

The JSE all share started the week on a flat note in thin trade, as UK and US markets were closed for public holidays.

This led volumes to fall sharply on the day, barely rising to R6bn at the close, as liquidity dried up.

The all share closed 0.10% lower at 53,944.20 points and the blue-chip top 40 index was unchanged at 47,533.50 points. The gold index shed 1.37% and banks were 0.82% lower. Financials shed 0.62% and property ended the day 0.75% lower. Resources climbed 0.70% and food and drug retailers added 0.58%.

Anglo American added 2.02% to R177.29 while ArcelorMittal gained 3.64% to R7.98.

Remgro shed 1.68% to R221.67.

Sibanye ended the day 3.94% lower at R16.82.

Standard Bank dropped 0.89% to R151.99 and FirstRand 0.84% to R50.67.

Financial services provider Sanlam was down 1.27% to R69.40.

Retailer Woolworths shed 1.06% to R66.50, while Mr Price was 0.89% lower at R146.19.

Telkom dropped 1.08% to R75.33.

Famous Brands gained 1.91% to R127.90 after earlier informing shareholders that they would receive no final dividend for the end of the 2017 financial year.

The rand extended its losses in early evening trade, suggesting that market participants were readjusting their positions in line with fluid local political developments.

The slide in the rand, which the South African Reserve Bank’s monetary policy committee flagged as a key risk to the inflation outlook last week, came after President Jacob Zuma survived another attempt from within the ruling ANC national executive committee (NEC) to remove him from office.

The rand held up just below the R13/$ level after earlier firming to a two-month best level of R12.6598/$.

Bonds were weaker on the softer rand with the benchmark R186 bid at 8.58% from 8.49%.

Local bonds and the rand face risks this week as S&P Global Ratings is set to release its latest review of SA’s sovereign debt on Friday. There is also the possibility that Moody’s will also pronounce on the country’s debt rating this week.

Futures tracked the flat JSE. At 5.50pm‚ the local near-dated top-40 Alsi futures index was down 0.07% at 47‚700 points. The number of contracts traded was 8,468 from Friday’s 17‚723.

With Andries Mahlangu