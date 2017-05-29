Gold holds near its highest in four weeks

Bengaluru — Gold held near its highest in four weeks on Monday after rising almost 1% in the previous session, buoyed as geopolitical tension boosted its safe-haven appeal.

Spot gold was flat at $1,266.19/oz at 4am GMT. On Friday, it climbed 0.9% to touch its strongest since May 1 at $1,269.50. US gold futures slipped 0.2% to $1,265.8.

Political tension surrounding US President Donald Trump was providing some safe-haven support for gold, OCBC analyst Barnabas Gan said.

The market was also watching out for the Federal open market committee meeting in June for any cues on US Federal Reserve’s stance on interest rate increases and balance sheet reduction intentions, Gan added.

Trump attacked the media and dismissed leaks from the White House as "fake news" on Sunday, following reports his son-in-law tried to set up a secret channel of communications with Moscow before he took office. The ongoing furore has raised concern about his ability to push through promised fiscal stimulus.

Gold, which is used as an alternative investment during times of political and financial uncertainty, has gained more than 4% since hitting an eight-week low of $1,213.81/oz on May 9.

Spot gold could climb to $1,276/oz, as it had broken above a resistance at $1,264, said Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao.

"We remain friendly on gold and suspect that we are likely to push higher over the course of the coming week," INTL FCStone analyst Edward Meir said in a note.

"A weaker dollar, coupled with rising geopolitical tensions should keep the precious metal relatively buoyant."

Hedge funds and other money managers increased their net long position in Comex gold for the first time in four weeks, in the week ended May 23, US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) data showed on Friday.

Many traders will be away from their desks for public holidays in the US and Britain on Monday, with US gold futures closing early.

Among other precious metals, silver touched its highest since April 28 at $17.39/oz earlier in the day and was last down 0.1% at $17.33/oz. Silver’s more than 3% weekly gain last week was its biggest since the week ended January 6, 2017.

Platinum, which touched a more than one-month high of $965.80/oz on Friday, dipped 0.1%, to $954.75/oz.

Palladium, which rose 4% last week, was up 0.3% at $792.05/oz.

