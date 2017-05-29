Markets

Bonds extend losses in line with weaker rand

29 May 2017 - 17:13 Andries Mahlangu
Picture: ISTOCK
Picture: ISTOCK

The South African bond market extended losses in afternoon trade on Monday, mirroring hefty rand losses, which carry the potential to re-ignite inflation concerns.

The yield on the benchmark R186 bond rose to 8.60%, from 8.49% on Friday, as the rand weakened substantially to the dollar, euro and the pound.

The weakness in the local fixed-income market and the rand came after President Jacob Zuma survived another attempt by the ruling ANC national executive committee to remove him from office.

Calls for Zuma to stand down as the country’s president reached fever pitch late in March when he fired Pravin Gordhan as finance minister, in a Cabinet shuffle that raised questions about the policy continuity.

Local bonds and the rand face some risk this week as S&P Global Ratings is set to release its latest review of SA’s sovereign debt on Friday. There is also the possibility that Moody’s will also pronounce on the country’s debt rating this week.

Rand extends losses as attempts to recall Jacob Zuma falter

The market was getting ahead of itself towards the end of last week as traders priced in the possibility of a vote of no confidence at the NEC ...
Markets
4 hours ago

All share index edges lower in low-volume trade

Local bourse begins busy week on a tentative note as holidays in the UK and the US drain liquidity out of the local share market
Markets
6 hours ago

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Rand down 1.6% as hopes of Zuma ouster dashed
Markets
2.
Rand weakens after overnight spike in Asia as ...
Markets
3.
Rand weakens to Friday’s levels after some ...
Markets
4.
Small and mid caps an overlooked sector
Markets
5.
Oil falls as relentless US drilling undermines ...
Markets

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.