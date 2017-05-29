All share index edges lower in low-volume trade

The JSE began a fairly busy week on a tentative note on Monday, with public holidays in the UK and US draining liquidity out of the local share market.

A number of big locally traded shares have a primary listing in the UK which, along with the US, tends to set the market tone.

The total value traded on the local share market hovered around R1.6bn at lunchtime, which stood below the average of just more than R5bn at this time of the day.

The substantially weaker rand, which usually influences a broader market through big rand-hedge stocks, had limited effect on the day. In this regard, the all share index was off 0.16% to 53,908.50 points at lunchtime.

Financial stocks, which performed particularly well last week, were slightly weaker with retailers. Pressure continued to build on shares of some of the food producers following the recent round of corporate earnings.

Trade in other sectors, including resources, was patchy ahead of a slew of economic data later in the week, such as purchasing managers indices and the closely watched US nonfarm payrolls report.

Markets will also pay attention to S&P Global Ratings, which is scheduled to review SA’s sovereign credit rating. The review comes as embattled President Jacob Zuma survives an attempt to remove him from office. Zuma’s term in office ends in 2019.

In April, S&P cut the country’s foreign currency debt to subinvestment grade after Zuma sacked Pravin Gordhan as finance minister, raising questions about fiscal prudence.

Among some stocks on the JSE, Anglo American was up 1.74% to R176.81, with Lonmin regaining 3.11% to R14.75 after falling sharply last week due its debt concerns.

Investment group Remgro shed 1.82% to R221.35 while casino and hotel group Sun International gained 1.73% to R64.09.

Financial services group MMI was off 1.44% to R21.97 and Sanlam dropped 1.48% to R69.25.