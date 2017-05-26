SA ranks third, behind Australia and Canada, in terms of number of mines

Australia’s lead is extending its lead because 320 of its projects are new developments, followed by Canada, with 190. SA is in third place again, with about 50.

BMI forecasts that mines in Russia, China, India, Canada, Australia and Brazil will benefit from their currencies weakening against the dollar from 2017-2021.

On the other hand, mines in Chile, Peru, SA and Mexico will suffer from strengthening local currencies over the next four years.

"Although at a much milder rate, SA’s currency will also appreciate against the US dollar, affecting a total of 137 projects (excluding idled projects) according to our key projects database," BMI said.

"Australian miners will gain from a depreciating local currency in the coming years, while Canada’s stagnant exchange rate will prevent increasing costs," BMI said.

"Miners operating in both Canada and Australia enjoyed significant advantages from weak local currencies in 2015 and 2016. According to our global key projects database, these two countries have the largest number of new as well as existing mining projects globally — 66.2% and 60.5% of all mining projects in Canada and Australia, respectively, are new mining projects."

In contrast, only about a third of SA’s mining projects are new developments.