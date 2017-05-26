Rand pauses against dollar as market awaits ANC developments

The rand was largely unchanged against the dollar in range-bound trade at midday on Friday, as the market awaits developments from the ANC’s National Executive Committee meeting taking place this weekend.

Analysts said the rand was tracking the dollar as the greenback stabilised against the euro and firmed against the pound. The dollar was weaker against the yen in safe-haven trade.

Momentum SP Reid analysts said the support area for the dollar at about $1.1230 to the euro had halted the slide in the US unit in the past 48 hours.

"However, the support cannot be described as decisive but the marginally improved tone does indicate that, for the moment, the greenback has halted the sharp trajectory of its losses," Momentum said.

A weaker dollar usually supports a stronger rand. The euro has gained nearly 3% against the dollar in May.

"The rand has ground to a halt for the moment in a similar manner as the dollar, with market participants awaiting the outcome of the NEC meeting this weekend," Momentum said.

At 11.38am the rand was at R12.9438 against the dollar from R12.9259, trading in a range between R12.89/$ and R12.99/$.

The rand was at R14.5180 against the euro from R14.4916 and at R16.6580 against the pound from R16.7276.

The euro was at $1.1216 from $1.1211.

The dollar was at ¥111.04 from ¥111.8005 and at $1.2868 against the pound from $1.2941.

The rand is also biding time ahead of Moody’s ratings announcement, which is expected to be released soon. Friday has been a favourite day for the announcement of credit changes among ratings agencies, notably Fitch.

S&P Global Ratings and Fitch downgraded SA to junk status at the beginning of April.