Markets

Political uncertainty, dollar send gold to highest level since May 1

Other precious metals also up, platinum at highest level for a month

26 May 2017 - 17:56 Eric Onstad
Picture: ISTOCK
Picture: ISTOCK

LONDON, May 26 (Reuters) — Gold hit its highest in nearly four weeks on Friday as political uncertainty led investors to shun riskier assets in favour of bullion.

"We have had the political noise coming from Trump and the US administration and there is a certain element of uncertainty in the markets in general, which is supporting gold.

Equities are also down," analyst Carsten Menke at Julius Baer in Zurich said.

Leaders of the world’s rich nations face difficult talks with Donald Trump at a G7 summit in Sicily on Friday after the US president lambasted NATO allies and condemned German trade policies a day earlier. Gold is used as an alternative investment during times of political and financial uncertainty.

Spot gold had gained 1% to $1,267.74 per ounce by 14:15 GMT, the highest since May 1. US gold futures gained 0.9% to $1,267.40 an ounce. Menke expects gold to remain rangebound with a price target of $1,200 in three months.

"The headwinds are coming from US monetary policy. We do expect a rate hike in June and we see the dollar strengthening again. On the upside, there’s a lot of uncertainty, which keeps people from selling gold and maybe causing a little bit of buying."

Data on Friday showed US gross domestic product increased at a 1.2% annual rate in the first quarter instead of the 0.7% pace reported last month, supporting the dollar.

Among other precious metals, spot platinum climbed 1.6% to $961.24, its highest in a month.

Head of Technical Analysis Stéphanie Aymes at Societe Generale said a bullish formation on the charts means platinum is expected to head towards $991.

"Platinum has been tracing a pattern similar to a triangle and more importantly a probable double bottom at $900/$890 levels," she said in a note.

Platinum is up 2.8% for the week, the biggest weekly rise since early January. Spot silver rose 1.4% to $17.36 and was on track to gain 3.3% this week, its biggest weekly rise since early January. Palladium rose 1% to $779 and has added 1.8 percent this week, its first weekly gain this month.

Reuters

Gold steady as equities slip after disappointing Opec agreement

Metal is hardly changed at $1,257.01 after an extension of output curbs by Opec leaves investors hoping for bigger cuts disappointed
Markets
9 hours ago

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Rand pauses against dollar as market awaits ANC ...
Markets
2.
SA ranks third, behind Australia and Canada, in ...
Markets
3.
JSE opens softer on pressure from possible ...
Markets
4.
MARKET WRAP: JSE weakens as Reserve Bank paints ...
Markets
5.
JSE weakens in cautious trade ahead of ANC NEC ...
Markets

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.