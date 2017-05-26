Oil slips further on disappointing OPEC meeting outcome

London — Oil prices slipped further on Friday following an OPEC-led decision to extend current production curbs that investors gauged did not go far enough to reduce a global supply glut.

At Thursday’s meeting in Vienna the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and some non-OPEC producers agreed to extend a pledge to cut around 1.8 million barrels per day (bpd) of output until the end of the first quarter of 2018. The initial agreement would have expired next month.

Producers have expressed confidence that this plan will bring down crude oil stocks to their five-year average of 2.7 billion barrels but the market had hoped for a last-minute agreement on more far-reaching action.

Crude prices tumbled 5% following the decision on Thursday and extended losses on Friday.

"Expectations had become so high that the mere extension of the status quo by nine months resulted in disappointment," said analysts at Commerzbank.