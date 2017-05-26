Oil prices higher as Opec-led cut extension disappoints

London — Oil prices edged higher on Friday as some investors were tempted back to a market that tumbled 5% in the previous session on disappointment that an oil cartel Opec-led decision to extend current production curbs did not go deeper.

At Thursday’s meeting in Vienna, Opec and some non-Opec producers agreed to extend a pledge to cut about 1.8-million barrels per day (bpd) until the end of the first quarter of 2018. The initial agreement would have expired next month.

Producers are confident of this plan bringing down crude oil stocks to their five-year average of 2.7-billion barrels but oil investors had hoped for a last-minute agreement on more far-reaching action.

"The problem is that investors look at impact today, while Opec focuses on reaching stability in the coming six to nine months, so the long squeeze yesterday was overdone a bit," said Hans van Cleef, senior energy economist at ABN Amro.

Clawing back some of Thursday’s losses, global benchmark Brent futures were up 28c at $51.74 a barrel at 8.37am GMT. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures remained below $50, at $49.11, though up 21c from their last close.

"The front of the curve declined the most, which at least for now implies that the market doesn’t quite believe that a tightening and/or backwardation [in which the spot or cash price of a commodity is higher than the forward price] is really coming," said analysts at JBC Energy.

Concerns remain that Opec-led production cuts will support a further rise in output from the US, where producers can operate at much lower costs. Ann-Louise Hittle, vice-president at energy consultancy Wood Mackenzie, said the "decision in Vienna sends a signal of continued support for oil prices from Opec which helps US onshore drillers make plans" to further raise their production.

US oil production has already risen by 10% since mid-2016 to more than 9.3-million bpd, close to the output of top producers Russia and Saudi Arabia.

With US output rising steadily and Opec and its allies potentially ramping up production in 2018 to regain lost market share, many traders, including Goldman Sachs, already expect another price slump.

Reuters