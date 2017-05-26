MARKET WRAP: Directionless JSE ends week lower

The JSE all share closed flat on Friday, but ended the week lower as the market could not hold up above the important 54,000-point resistance level.

In a choppy week of trade, banks and financials were buoyed by a firmer rand, but platinums retreated on the stronger local currency with spot prices providing little support.

The all share closed 0.06% lower at 53,996.10 points and the blue-chip top 40 dropped 0.08%. Platinums dropped 1.81%, resources shed 1.06%, and banks were 0.65% lower. Food and drug retailers added 0.86%, industrials were up 0.48%, and the gold index rose 0.68%.

The all share ended the week 0.79% lower, the first negative week in three, but is up 6.6% for the year.

Anglo American ended the day 1.98% lower at R173.78.

Sasol was down 1.27% to R392.95.

Among gold stocks, Sibanye dropped 2.83% to R17.51 while Gold Fields added 2.41% to R48.49.

Impala Platinum was 1.33% lower at R37. Lonmin lost 3.05% to R14.30.

Standard Bank lost 1.03% to R153.35 and Barclays Africa 1.29% to R147.67.

Retailer Woolworths retreated 1.18% to R67.21 and Truworths 1.65% to R75.02.

While one Reserve Bank monetary policy committee member voted for a 25 basis-point cut, the Bank kept the repo rate unchanged at 7%, but appears to have considered the possibility of a rate cut on favourable consumer inflation data. "A reduction in rates would be possible should inflation continue to surprise on the downside," the Bank said in its statement.

The rand held strong at firmer levels below the R13 to the dollar level, reaching an intra-day best level of R12.8116 before retreating in early evening trade.

The dollar firmed on better-than-expected US GDP numbers released for the first quarter, which showed growth of 1.2%, the worst since the first quarter of 2016. However, the first-quarter number was better than the estimated 0.9%. GDP growth in the fourth quarter of 2016 came in it 2.1%.

Local bonds were largely unchanged with the R186 closing at 8.51% as the expected Moody’s ratings announcement weighed on the market.

At 6.01pm‚ the local near-dated top-40 Alsi futures index was down 0.08% at 47‚769 points. The number of contracts traded was 17,723 from Thursday’s 17‚461.