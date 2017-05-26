Markets

JSE weakens in cautious trade ahead of ANC NEC meeting

26 May 2017 - 14:03 Reitumetse Pitso
Picture SUNDAY TIMES/MOEKETSI MOTICOE

The JSE was slightly weaker at midday on Friday in cautious trade ahead of the ANC’s national executive committee (NEC) meeting at the weekend and the pending credit rating opinion of ratings agency Moody’s.

The ANC NEC is expected to discuss the removal of President Jacob Zuma at the meeting.

Nedbank analysts said although some market participants expected news regarding the president, "history would suggest that this scenario [the president’s removal] was highly unlikely, and the possibility of a Moody’s announcement has the markets slightly cautious this morning".

The Dow Jones industrial average closed 0.34% higher on Thursday, while Asian markets ended mixed on Friday The Shanghai Composite and the Hang Seng were flat, while the Nikkei 225 lost 0.64%.

At noon the all share was down 0.24% to 53,899.1 points the blue-chip top 40 0.26%.

The gold index gained 1.09%, while banks shed 1.24% and resources 0.38%. Food and drug retailers gained 1.01% while general retailers were down 0.45%.

European markets were mostly lower with the CAC 40 down 0.65% and the DAX 30 0.37%, while the FTSE 100 gained 0.12%.

Petrochemical company Sasol lost 1.28% to R392.90.

Among coal and iron ore producers, Exxaro lost 4.64% to R101.51, African Rainbow Minerals 2.08% to R83.03, Kumba Iron Ore 1.75% to R157.08, while ArcelorMittal gained 0.9% to R7.89.

Spirits and wine company Distell gained 1.41% to R142.99.

Industrial group Bidvest gained 1.07% to R168.79 while Imperial Holdings shed 1.06% to R166.71.

Major gold miners were mostly higher with the spot price of the metal up 0.82% to $1,265.81/oz. Harmony Gold gained 3.83% to R28.45, Anglogold Ashanti 1.84% to R150.55, while Sibanye lost 1.17% to R17.81.

Impala Platinum relinquished 0.51% to R37.69. The platinum producer’s share price plummeted more than 12% on Thursday after it said it would raise close to $400m in a convertible bond. This would replace a similar bond due in February 2017, rather than adding billions of rand of debt to the company’s balance sheet.

