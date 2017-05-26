JSE opens softer on pressure from possible Moody’s announcement

The JSE opened a little weaker on Friday in subdued trade as the market mulled Thursday’s Reserve Bank’s interest-rate announcement and the possible outcome of the ANC’s national executive committee (NEC) meeting at the weekend.

The Reserve Bank’s monetary policy committee (MPC) kept the repo rate unchanged at 7% but appeared to have considered the possibility of a rate cut on favourable consumer inflation data.

One committee member voted for a 25 basis-point cut. "A reduction in rates would be possible should inflation continue to surprise on the downside," the Bank said in its statement.

General retailers and banks were lower despite the possibility of lower rates later in the year, as the rand remained flat at about R12.94 to the dollar.

At 9.35am the all share was 0.17% lower at 53,938.90 points and the blue-chip top 40 was 0.15% lower. General retailers lost 1.02%, banks 0.79% and financials 0.56%. The gold index rose 1.59% platinums 0.43%.

The Dow closed 0.34% higher at 21,082.95 points on Thursday. Asian markets were weaker with the Nikkei 225 losing 0.64% and the Hang Seng 0.09%.

Nedbank Corporate and Investment Banking analysts said the market was eyeing the ANC’s NEC meeting, where it has been reported the future of President Jacob Zuma would be discussed.

"Although some market participants perhaps expect news regarding the president, history would suggest that this scenario [the president’s removal] was highly unlikely," Nedbank said.

Nedbank said the possibility of a Moody’s rating announcement had the markets slightly cautious on Friday morning.

Sasol was down 0.76% to R394.98. Brent crude recovered 1.15% to $51.79 a barrel after a sharp fall in overnight trade.

Impala Platinum regained 1.52% to R38.07 after being heavily sold off on Thursday. Lonmin was 0.27% lower at R14.71.

In banks, Standard lost 1.19% to R153.10 and Nedbank 0.89% to R223.50.

Retailer Woolworths retreated 1.1% to R67.26 and Truworths 2.73% to R74.20.

Dis-Chem Pharmacies was 2.17% higher at R27.79.

Telkom shed 1.25% to R75.61.

Tiger Brands was 0.40% lower at R390.43. The market had a lukewarm response to its interim results released on Thursday.