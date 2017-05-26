JSE closes flat as banks retreat and gold shares lift

The JSE closed flat on Friday with gold shares supporting the market on a firmer gold price, but resources and platinums ended the day weaker on the stronger rand.

The rand reached a best intra-day level of R12.8116 to the dollar before weakening again in early evening trade, but holding out below R13.

Banks and financials retreated on the Reserve Bank’s grim forecast of economic conditions with industrials delivering a subdued performance. The Bank kept the repo rate unchanged at 7% but left the door open for future rate cuts this year if consumer inflation surprises on the downside.

A rebound in Brent crude failed to lift global markets with the Dow Jones flat at the JSE’s close. European markets were mixed with the FTSE 100 firming 0.44% but the Dax losing 0.29%.

Brent crude was 0.51% higher at $51.46 a barrel. The gold price was 0.97% up at $1,268 an ounce.

Gold is currently trying to push its way through $1,265 in a sustainable manner, which has been a tricky level for gold over the last few months, said Oanada analyst Craig Erlam. "A move above there could see it test the 2017 highs just shy of $1,300."

The dollar was firmer following better-than-expected US first-quarter GDP numbers. The US economy grew 1.2%, the worst since the first quarter of 2016. However, the first-quarter number was better than the estimated 0.9%. US GDP growth in the fourth quarter of 2016 came in it 2.1%.

The market wants a clear signal that the initial first-quarter weakness estimate is only transitory and the upward revision provides them with more comfort on the future rate hike path, Erlam said.

Locally, the market traded cautiously ahead of the ANC’s National Executive Committee meeting over the weekend and the pending credit rating opinion of ratings agency Moody’s, which has not indicated when it will announce its rating decision. The market has priced in a one-notch downgrade.

The rand firmed in the week amid speculation the ANC is considering options to remove President Jacob Zuma. Nedbank analysts said although some market participants expect news regarding the president, "history would suggest that this scenario [the president’s removal] is highly unlikely".

The all share closed 0.06% lower at 53,996.10 points and the blue-chip top 40 dropped 0.08%. Platinums dropped 1.81%, resources shed 1.06%, and banks were 0.65% lower. Food and drug retailers added 0.86%, industrials were up 0.48%, and the gold index rose 0.68%.

The all share ended the week 0.79% lower, the first negative week in three, but is up 6.6% for the year.

Anglo American ended the day 1.98% lower at R173.78.

Sasol was down 1.27% to R392.95.

Among gold stocks, Sibanye dropped 2.83% to R17.51 while Gold Fields added 2.41% to R48.49.

Impala Platinum was 1.33% lower at R37. Lonmin lost 3.05% to R14.30.

Standard Bank lost 1.03% to R153.35 and Barclays Africa 1.29% to R147.67.

Retailer Woolworths retreated 1.18% to R67.21 and Truworths 1.65% to R75.02.

Dis-Chem was 2.76% higher at R27.95.

Telkom shed 0.55% to R75.15.

Tiger Brands was 0.23% up at R392.92. The market had a lukewarm response to its interim results released on Thursday.