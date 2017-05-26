Gold steady as equities slip after disappointing Opec agreement

Bengaluru — Gold prices held steady after dipping slightly earlier in the session on Friday as Asian stocks eased following an extension of output curbs by Opec and other producing nations that left investors hoping for bigger cuts disappointed.

Oil markets remained weak on Friday, after tumbling 5% in the previous session.

Spot gold was up 0.1% at $1,257.01/oz by 4.11am GMT. The metal is almost flat for the week. US gold futures gained 0.1% to $1,257.2%.

"The risk of a rate hike by the US Federal Reserve in June is still sort of hanging over the market, while a broader weakness in some industrial commodities and oil was probably a factor [for a slight weakness in gold this morning]," said Jordan Eliseo, chief economist at ABC Bullion.

The big data points for the day though would be the first-quarter GDP figures from the US as well as the durable goods figures, he added.

Spot gold was biased to test a resistance at $1,264/oz, a break below which could lead to a gain to the next resistance at $1,276, said Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao.

"The precious metals group did well to hold up as well as it did on Thursday given new highs set by the US stock market, a generally firmer dollar and an imploding crude oil market," INTL FCStone analyst Edward Meir said in a note. "We did issue a buy recommendation on gold some two days ago and will stick with that for the time being, especially considering how well the complex held up in Thursday’s session against a variety of headwinds."

In the wider markets, Asian stocks slipped on Friday with MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan, which closed at a two-year high on Thursday, falling 0.2%.

The dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of six major rivals, was steady and last traded at 97.297.

Among other precious metals, spot silver was up 0.1% at $17.14/oz, platinum dipped 0.2% to $944.85, while palladium was down $0.2% at $769.35. Silver and platinum are on track to rise for the third consecutive week having gained nearly 2% and 1% respectively so far for the week. Palladium is up more than 1% for the week and on track for its first weekly gain in May.

