South African futures ended the week on a flat note‚ taking their cue from the JSE and the Dow Jones industrial average. The all share closed flat in cautious trade ahead of the ANC’s National Executive Committee meeting over the weekend.

Market participants expect news regarding President Jacob Zuma’s position as ANC leader. Analysts, however, remain sceptical of the meeting’s outcome.

European markets were mostly lower, with the exception of the FTSE 100, which firmed by 0.4%. The German Dax lost 0.15% and the CAC 40 0.01%.

The all share closed 0.06% lower at 53‚996.10 points and the blue-chip top 40 lost 0.08%.

Platinums dropped 1.81%‚ resources shed 1.06%‚ and banks were 0.65% lower. Food and drug retailers added 0.86%‚ industrials were up 0.48%‚ and the gold index rose 0.68%.

At 5.42pm, the local near-dated top-40 Alsi futures index was 0.08% lower at 47,769 points. The number of contracts traded was 17,723 from Thursday’s 17,461.

With Maarten Mittner